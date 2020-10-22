IPL 2020: Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was apparently miffed with Delhi Capitals' batsman Prithvi Shaw after he was dismissed for 7 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was apparently miffed with Delhi Capitals' batsman Prithvi Shaw after he was dismissed for 7 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday. Former cricketer Akash Chopra said Gavaskar was angered over DC opener's inability to change his game despite his poor run of scores in last few innings

"Sunil Gavaskar was angry during commentary and I was also a little upset, that if you did not score runs in the previous matches, then play a little bit along the ground as your partner was anyway hitting," Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube Channel. Notably, Shah was dismissed for back to back ducks in the previous innings.

The commentators were expecting him to spend more time on crease before going for big shots. Chopra said Shaw could have taken his time to settle down on crease as his fellow Shikhar Dhawan is giving blazing start.

The former test opener, however, lauded Dhawan for his consistency and back to back centuries. "He has been absolutely outstanding, 207 not out and counting. Because a century in the last match and a century in this match, unbeaten in the last match and unbeaten here as well, " he said.

Shaw has scored 209 runs in 10 innings in Dream11 IPL 2020, with six single-digit scores this season. Shaw has scored a mere 11 runs in his last four innings, and calls for him to be replaced are growing among fans online.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha