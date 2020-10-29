Nitish Rana hit four sixes and 10 fours in his innings to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 172 at the end of 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on his teammate Nitish Rana after the latter played a blistering knock of 87 off just 61 balls in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Thursday. Speaking during the mid-innings break, Karthik called Rana a “terrific talent” who has the ability to score big once he is set.

Rana hit four sixes and 10 fours in his innings to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 172 at the end of 20 overs. He was dismissed for 87 in the 17th over of the innings as he tried to clear the long on but failed to connect properly.

“I think I’ve gone well at the back end of the innings, that’s what they wanted me to do. So I am happy to do that. It’s a decent score, we got to definitely bowl well. I am sure the bowlers will do well if they bowl in the right areas. Rana is a terrific talent. Happy for him. He’s a guy who can score big if he’s set. He’s always been among the runs,” Karthik said after the match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja