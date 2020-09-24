Rajasthan Royals sit second on the points table owing to their easy win against Chennai Super Kings in their opening match, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals occupy the third and fourth spot respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians has taken the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2020 after their 49-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 5 of the tournament played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sharma's majestic 80-run stand helped the four-time winners bounce back in the tournament, days after their defeat in the opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings.

With Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match on Wednesday, all eight team have played their opening match in the tournament. Rajasthan Royals sit second on the points table owing to their easy win against Chennai Super Kings in their opening match, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals occupy the third and fourth spot respectively.

Despite their victory against Mumbai Indians in the opening IPL 13 match, Chennai Super Kings are not in the top four. Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth position respectively.

Have a look at the points table:

With 130 runs in the two matches at an average of 130, Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis holds the orange cap. Plessis scored fifties in CSK's first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

With four wickets in two matches at an average of 15.25, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran holds the Purple cap. CSK’s Lungi Ngidi has also taken four wickets in the tournament, but with an average of 23.50.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began in the United Arab Emirates last week, nearly six months after it was indefinitely delayed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

