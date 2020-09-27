Kings XI Punjab sit second in the points table, owing to their big 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. Behind Punjab are Mumbai Indians at number 4 with one win in two matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals have taken the second spot -- behind Delhi Capitals -- in the Indian Premier League 2020 after chasing record 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab in game 9 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both Delhi and Rajasthan have won the first two matches in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the dfifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth spot respectively.

Here's a look at the points table:

With 222 runs in three matches at an average of 111, Punjab captain KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap. Behind Rahul is his teammate Mayank Agarwal with 221 runs in three matches at an average of 73, followed by Faf du Plessis with 173 runs.

With seven wickets in three matches at an average of 12.4, Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami holds the Purple cap. Behind Shami are Kagiso Rabada and Sheldon Cottrell with five wickets each in three matches.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League began last week in the United Arab Emirates, nearly six months after being indefinitely delayed amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the game 10 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Monday.

