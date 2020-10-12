New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After registering a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Monday, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to the third place in the points table of IPL 2020.

Kohli's side, which has won 5 games from 7 matches, have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.116. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have slipped to the fourth position with 8 points. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals hold the first and second position respectively with 10 points each.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have 6 points and hold the fifth and sixth position respectively. Chennai Super Kings is at the seventh place with just 4 points while Kings XI Punjab are at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven games.

Orange cap holders of IPL 2020:

KL Rahul holds the orange with 387 runs. He is followed by Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs. Faf du Plessis, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have scored 307, 275 and 257 runs respectively while Shreyas Iyer holds the sixth position in terms of highest run-getters with 245 runs. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have scored 256 and 254 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, have 233 and 216 runs to their names.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada has the purple cap at present with 17 wickets. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who have taken 11 wickets each. Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami have 10 wickets to their names while Jofra Archer and James Pattinson have claimed 9 wickets each. Anrich Nortje and Ravi Bishnoi have got 8 wickets each.

