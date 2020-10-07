Behind Mumbai Indians are Delhi Capitals with eight points in five matches and a net run-rate of +1.060.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the points table after registering a comfortable 57-run win against Rajasthan Royals in game 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians have now eight points in six matches with a net run rate of +1.488.

With yesterday’s defeat, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals moved to the seventh spot, above only Kings XI Punjab. This was the third consecutive defeat for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The team has four points in five matches of the tournament.

Behind Mumbai Indians are Delhi Capitals with eight points in five matches and a net run-rate of +1.060. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight riders are played third and fourth with six and four points respectively. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are played fifth and sixth, with four points each.

Here’s a look at the points table.

With 302 runs in five matches at an average of 75.50, Kings XI Punjab’s skipper KL Rahul holds the Orange cap. Behind Rahul in the list are Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis with 282 runs in 5 matches and Mayank Agarwal with 272 runs in 5 matches.

With 12 wickets in five matches, Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap. Behind him in the list are three Mumbai Indians bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and James Pattinson with 11, 10 and 9 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 21 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja