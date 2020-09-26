IPL 2020: With this win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders have two points with a net run rate of -0.767. However, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals still holds the top spot with four points and a net run rate of +1.100.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After registering a seven-wicket win over David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday opened their account at the points table of the IPL 2020 and moved to the fifth place.

With this win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders have two points with a net run rate of -0.767. However, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals still holds the top spot with four points and a net run rate of +1.100.

Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals hold the second, third and fourth spot respectively on points table while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings is at the sixth spot. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the seventh and eighth position respectively.

Here's the complete points table of the IPL 2020:

Orange Cap holder of the IPL 2020:

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis continues to be the orange cap holder of the IPL 2020 with 173 runs. du Plessis is followed by KL Rahul who has scored 153 runs. Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey have scored 115, 92 and 85 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson have scored 79, 77 and 74 runs respectively. Ambati Rayudu has scored 71 runs while Steve Smith has scored 69 runs so far in the tournament.

Purple Cap holder of the IPL 2020:

Currently, the purple cap of the IPL 2020 is Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada who has taken 5 wickets. Chennai Super Kings' Sam Curran has also taken 5 wickets in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, Piyush Chawla and Lungi Ngidi have taken 4 wickets each. James Pattinson, on the other hand, has taken 3 wickets in the tournament so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma