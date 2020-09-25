With two consecutive losses, Chennai Super Kings are on the fifth position, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have taken the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2020 after beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in Match 7 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The team has won both its matches in the tournament so far.

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab sit second on the points table, owing to their big 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue yesterday. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have occupied the third and fourth spot respectively.

With two consecutive losses, Chennai Super Kings are on the fifth position, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively.

Here’s a look at the points table after Match 7 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals:

With 173 runs in three matches at an average of 86, Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap. Plessis had scored fifties in the first two matches and 43 in Friday’s match. He is followed by Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul with 153 runs and Mayank Agarwal with 115 runs.

With five wickets in two matches at an average of 10.80, Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple cap. Sam Curran has also taken 5 wickets, but Rabada has a better average.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 8 of the Indian Premier league on Saturday. The league had begun last week, nearly six months after indefinitely delayed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja