New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab have taken the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2020 after crushing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The victory, aided by KL Rahul’s majestic 132-run knock, has bounced the team back in the tournament after a heartbreaking defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over of Match 2 of the IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians sit second on the points table, owing to their 49-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have occupied the third and fourth spot respectively.

Despite their victory against Mumbai Indians in the opening IPL 2020 match, Chennai Super Kings are not in the top four. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth spot respectively.

Here’s a look at the points table.

With 153 runs in the first two matches, KL Rahul holds the orange cap. The Punjab skipper had scored 132 runs in just 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday. Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis is second on the chart with 130 runs, followed by Kings XI Punjab’s opener Mayank Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab’s star bowler Mohammad Shami holds the Purple cap with 4 wickets in 2 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrel, and Ravi Bishnoi also have taken four wickets in 2 matches but Shami has a better average of 8.

After a below-par performance against Rajasthan Royals last week, MS Dhoni-led Chennau Super Kings will look to improve their game and get back to winning way when they face Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 pm on Friday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja