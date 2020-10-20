IPL 2020: Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has witnessed 13 instances when the match ended in a tie, forcing the match to be decided through a Super Over.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most exquisite and the richest cricket league in the world. The matches in IPL are usually high-voltage and treat the cricket fans the way they want. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has witnessed 13 instances when the match ended in a tie, forcing the match to be decided through a Super Over.

The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has witnessed 4 super overs so far, the highest in any season of the cash-rich tournament. The latest instances came when both the matches played on Sunday went into super overs, taking the excitement of fans to another level. And what's more fascinating is that the second match on Sunday between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians saw two super overs after the match and the first super over ended in a tie.

Here's a look at 13 instances when the IPL match is decided through a Super Over:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in 2009:

The first-ever Super Over was played in the second instalment of the IPL in 2009 between KKR and RR in Cape Town, South Africa. After both RR and KKR managed to score 150 runs in the match, the match went into super over. KKR gave a target of 16 runs to RR. Needing 16, Yusuf Pathan hit Ajantha Mendis and scored 6,2,6,4 to seal the match for Royals.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings in 2010:

The second super-over came in 2010 when the Kings XI Punjab was playing against Chennai Super Kings. In the rare instances of playing the game without Dhoni, CSK failed to chase 137 runs set by Punjab and scored equal runs. The match went into a super over with Punjab winning the match by defending 10 runs in the super over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013:

The third super-over came after three years in 2013 when SRH faced the RCB. Chasing a target of 130 runs, Hyderabad failed to score 131 runs and could only manage to reach 130. In the super over, Cameron White shined for Hyderabad amassing 20 runs. Later RCB fell short by 5 runs and lost the match.



Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in 2013:

In the same, RCB was involved in another super over, but this time against the Delhi Capitals. RCB ended on a winning side in this super over. Chasing 153, RCB failed to reach the target, sending the match into a super over. During the super over, Ravi Rampaul shined for RCB by picking up 2 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014:

Chasing 152, KKR were on course to win the game as they needed 16 from 12 balls. However, James Faulkner came out with a great over as KKR ended their stipulated 20 overs on 152/8. The match went into a super over, which was again tied, and Rajasthan Royals were declared winners by the boundary count rule.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals in 2015:

Kings XI Punjab and Rajsthan Royals were involved in a super over when the two teams met in 2015 at Ahmedabad. Chasing 192, Punjab fell short of the target and the match went into a super over. Punjab gave a target of 16 runs, chasing which the RR lost two wickets after scoring just 6 runs.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions in 2017:

Mumbai and Gujarat involved in a super over, when both the teams managed to score 153 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. However, the Lions were strangled by Bumrah as they failed to chase down the 12-run target in Rajkot.



Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019:

KKR gave a target of 185 to Delhi Capitals after Andre Russel amassed 62 off just 28 balls. In response, Prithvi Shaw scored 99 runs in just 54 balls as Delhi levelled the scores. KKR, who had lost their previous two Super Overs, ended again on the losing side as they failed to chase down 11 runs against speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad in 2019:

The eliminator of 2019 season was forced into a super over after Mumbai Indians scored 162 while chasing 163 against Hyderabad. However, Bumrah conceded just eight runs which the Mumbai Indians chased down with three balls to spare.



Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab in 2020:

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab were involved in a super over match in this year's IPL. Chasing 158, Mayank Agarwal's 89 almost took Punjab over the line before Marcus Stoinis' double strike, in the end, reduced them 157. In the super over, Rabada, once again, proved to be the ‘King of Super Overs’ as he conceded just two runs before bowling out both the Kings XI batsmen.



Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in 2020:

RCB posted a massive 201 for 3 against Mumbai Indians, with brilliant fifties from de Villiers, Devcvdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. Chasing 202, Mumbai Indians came close to win after Ishan Kishan's 99, but, ended at 201/5. In the super over, Kohli and de Villiers got Bangalore over the line with relative ease.



Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in 2020:

KKR scored 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs and SRH also managed to 163/6 in Abu Dhabi. The match was eventually won by KKR as speedster Lockie Ferguson conceded just two runs in the Super Over which the Eoin Morgan led-side chased down rather easily.



Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in 2020:

After the result of the previous match on Sunday between KKR and SRH was decided by a super over, the second match on the same day was also decided by a super over. Batting first, MI scored 176/6 and KXIP ended up making the same score in their allotted 20 overs. Then, in the first Super Over, both teams scored five runs each, thus forcing another Super Over and Kings XI kept their nerve to won.

Posted By: Talib Khan