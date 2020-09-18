Several records are shattered every year during the course of the tournament, while others — such as Chris Gayle 175-run innings, remain unbreakable. Ahead of the opening ceremony, let us look at the five records that may likely be made this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian T-20 league will kick off in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, nearly six months after it was indefinitely postponed amid the threat from the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. Every years, the tournament provides players from across the world to showcase their talent in a high-profile environment.

Several records are shattered every year during the course of the tournament, while others — such as Chris Gayle 175-run innings, remain unbreakable by the end of every season. Ahead of the opening ceremony, let us look at the five records that may likely be made this season.



Most centuries

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has scored six centuries in the the Indian T-20 league, just one more than Bangalore team skipper Virat Kohli. Given Kohli’s appetite for runs over the past few years, it may not come as a surprise if he becomes the player with most centuries in the IPL history by the end of the season.

Most appearances

Chennai’s star batsman Suresh Raina has appeared in most T-20 league matches. Raina has played 193 matches, three more than his teammate MS Dhoni. Given that Raina has pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons, this record will most certainly be broken. Dhoni might also become the first player to play 200 matches in the league’s history.

First player to hit 1000 sixes in T-20 cricket

Chris Gayle can become the first player in the world to score 1000 sixes in the in T20 cricket if he clears the boundary rope just 22 more times. The record would have been broken by now if Gayle had played Caribbean Premier League. The player holds the record for most sixes in the Indian T-20 league

First overseas player to score 5000 runs

Australian batsman David Warner may become the first overseas player to score 5000 runs in the Indian T-20 league this year. He is just 294 runs away from reacting the milestone. Warner has been presented with the post orange caps in the IPL history, and given his consistency every year, it is likely that he will reach the 5000-run milestone this year.

Jasprit Bumrah may become first Indian bowler to get 200 wicket in T-20 cricket.

Bumrah is just 18 wickets short of becoming the first Indian player with 200 wickets in the T-20 cricket.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja