New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates. Players participating in the tournament will have to follow strict protocols, such as wearing badges equipped with bluetooth technology to allow access to their movements and interaction.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, several players have opted out of the tournament, some citing personal reasons, while others because of injuries. Here are five big players who have pulled out of IPL 2020.

Harbhajan Singh

The Chennai Super Kings bowler announced on Friday he has pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. In a tweet, Singh said that CSK management has been "extremely supportive and he would like to spend some time with his family now".

After Singh’s announcement, there had been speculations that the 40-year-old has decided to not to play in this IPL season because of the coronavirus crisis. However, one of Harbhajan’s close friend has now dismissed the claims and clarified that his decision was purely personal.

"It wasn't about the COVID cases in the Chennai camp. But if you have a wife and toddler staying in India for three months, your mind will be diverted and you can't fully focus on the game. Then it doesn't matter whether you get 2 crore or 20 crore. Money is last on your mind," Harbhajan’s friend told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

Suresh Raina

Raina had returned to India last month in the wake of an unfortunate incident involving his uncle. Several media reports had had claimed that Raina pulled out of the tournament after tiff with the CSK management, however, Raina later dismissed them saying the franchise is like a family to him and he would like to play for team for four to five years more.

Raina’s decision became a talking point among fans, who are wondering whether the southpaw will be able to return to the CSK camp in this season or not. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan has made it clear that whether Raina will be able to return to the franchise in this season will be decided by the team management led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians announced on Thursday that its star bowler Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka. The team has signed Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Malinga. The Sri Lankan bowler was instrumental in Mumbai Indians' win last year, when he defended mere eight runs in the final over of the IPL 2020 final against Chennai Super Kings.

"Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time," the franchise said in a statement.

Jason Roy

Delhi capitals opener Jason Roy pulled out of IPL 2020 as he wanted more time to work on his fitness. In an interview to Cricbuzz, Roy said that he will be spending the next couple of months looking after himself and getting back to fitness. Roy had been ruled out of England's T20I series against Pakistan after he suffered a left side strain

Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Kane Richardson has opted out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of his first child. Richardson told news agency PTI that as he didn’t want to miss the birth of his child in the wake of travel restrictions due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it’s the pinnacle domestic competition in the world so it wasn’t an easy decision, but when I sat down and thought about it, it was definitely the right one,” Richardson said.

