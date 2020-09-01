New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to begin from September 19 in UAE. The cash-rich tournament has been a boon for several players, who got a place in their respective national sides based on their performance in the IPL. From Hardik Pandya to Jasprit Bumrah, IPL has also given team India these two match-winners to can change the course of the match single-handedly. Besides bringing the new talent, IPL has also helped several established cricketers to find their lost form and rhythm and helped them make a comeback to the national side. With IPL 2020 around the corner, let's take a look at the top 10 players to watch out for in the 13th edition.

Tom Banton: The Englishman was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore at the auction. The 21-years-old has already earned a lot of praise for his attacking cricket and many believe he will be England's next limited-overs star. His strike rate of 160 in T20 cricket says all about his batting style.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: From selling Panipuri to become the highest run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed eyeballs with his consistent performance. Jaiswal was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore in the IPL auction and will be the player to watch out for in the IPL 2020.

Ravi Bishnoi: Another youngster from India's Under-19 World Cup squad, Bishnoi has been bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore.

MS Dhoni: The former Indian skipper has recently announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving millions of fans disappointed. However, to their rejoice, Mahi will be back on the cricket field in the IPL and his fan are eager to watch him take on the bowlers. Dhoni had played his last game against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant: Pant got his ticket to the national team based on his IPL performances but he could not capitalise on several chances. However, IPL 2020 will be another chance for him to prove his worth and make a comeback to the national team.

Pat Cummins: The Australian paceman will lead the KRR bowling attack in the Indian Premier League season 13. One of the world's most feared bowlers, Cummins will be closely watched by not just fans but opposition team players as he is capable of winning matches single-handedly.

Devdutt Padikkal: Last year, RCB bought him at Rs 20 lakh. Since then, people were waiting to see him in the action. He has played some of the cracking innings in Vijay Hazare trophy at a strike rate in access of 150.

Nicholas Pooran: He has been one of West Indies' key players in the limited-overs cricket. In the 2019 season, Pooran had shown a few glimpses of what he is capable of but fans will be hoping him to play to his full potential.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya has been IPL's one of the finest gifts to the world cricket. The Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder is out of the field for a long time, first due to injury and then due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how Pandya fares in his comeback.

AB De Villiers: ABD will always be among the cricketers to watch for in any tournament. With talks of coming out of retirement, De Villiers would also like to prove a point to the South African selectors.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma