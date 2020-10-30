Rajasthan Royals had registered a four-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the first-leg clash of the tournament owing to the late heroics by middle order batsman Rahul Tewatia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with resurgent Kings XI Punjab in game 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. A defeat for Rajasthan tonight will officially knock them out of the race to the playoffs.

Rajasthan had registered a four-wicket win over Punjab in the first-leg clash of the tournament owing to the late heroics by middle order batsman Rahul Tewatia. The second-leg clash will commence at 7:30 pm (IST) in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s all you need to know about game 50 of IPL between KXIP and RR:

Kings XI Punjab lose Mandeep Singh early after invited to bat first

Jofra Archer has dismissed Mandeep Singh for a duck in the first over of the match. Poor start for Kings XI Punjab after invited to bat first.

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh begin Kings XI Punjab's innings

KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh have begun Kings XI Punjab's innings. Jofra Archer is with the new ball.

Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. Teams batting second have mostly managed to chase down the total in the second half of the tournament.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Posted By: Lakshay Raja