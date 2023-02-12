OPEN IN APP

    IN-W vs PK-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 4 In Cape Town 6:30 PM IST February 12, Sunday

    Here is the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4 Dream11 Team Prediction Between India Women vs Pakistan Women.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Sun, 12 Feb 2023 12:32 PM (IST)
    India's run for an elusive Women's T20 World Cup title will begin again when they open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

    With a historic victory in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup coming in South Africa last month, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co have got the motivation to go one step further from their runners-up finish in the 2020 T20 World Cup and get their hands on the trophy.

    Here is the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs PK-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup 2023

    TOSS – The T20I match toss between India Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

    Time – February 12, 6:30 PM IST

    Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

    IN-W vs PK-W T20I Dream11

    Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

    Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Bismah Maroof, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (c)

    All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar (vc)

    Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan

    IN-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11

    India - Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol/Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

    Pakistan - Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan/Aiman Anwer and Nashra Sandhu.

    Squads:

    India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

    Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas

