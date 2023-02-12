IN-W vs PK-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 4 In Cape Town 6:30 PM IST February 12, Sunday

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 12:32 PM (IST)
India's run for an elusive Women's T20 World Cup title will begin again when they open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.
With a historic victory in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup coming in South Africa last month, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co have got the motivation to go one step further from their runners-up finish in the 2020 T20 World Cup and get their hands on the trophy.
Here is the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs PK-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup 2023
TOSS – The T20I match toss between India Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 6 PM IST.
Time – February 12, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
IN-W vs PK-W T20I Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Bismah Maroof, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (c)
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar (vc)
Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan
IN-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11
Pakistan - Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan/Aiman Anwer and Nashra Sandhu.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas