IN-W vs IR-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 18 In Gqebehra 6:30 PM IST February 20, Monday

Their victory run halted by England, India will be looking forward to bouncing back in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland in their next game. India know a win will go a long way to ensuring their tournament continues into the semifinals.

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match 18 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup 2023

TOSS – The T20I match toss between India Women and Ireland Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time – February 20, 6:30 PM IST

Venue - St. George's Park, Gqeberha

IN-W vs IR-W T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Gaby Lewis, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Laura Delany, Pooja Vastrakar, Orla Prendergast (vc)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Arlene Kelly, Renuka Singh Thakur

IN-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire.

Squads:

Ireland Women Squad: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani