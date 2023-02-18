IN-W vs EN-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 14 In Port Elizabeth 6:30 PM IST February 18, Saturday

With a spot in the semifinals in line, India take on England in a crucial match in Group 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the winner inching closer to the last-four stage.

England and India are unbeaten after two games apiece and are both in a strong position to go through from Group 2 as things stand. But none of the teams is guaranteed a semifinal spot just yet and no team is completely out of qualification contention either, with some huge games looming on the horizon.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match 14 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The T20I match toss between India Women and England Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time – February 18, 6:30 PM IST

Venue - St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

IN-W vs EN-W T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Alice Capsey, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh

IN-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11

India - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

England - Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani