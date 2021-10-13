New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI has unveiled the new jersey of the Indian cricket team on Wednesday, October 13. BCCI took Twitter to share a picture of the Indian cricket team featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah in the new jersey.

BCCI captioned the Tweet, "Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!" As per the Board of Cricket Control of India, the new pattern of the jersey is inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

Take a look at the new jersey of the Indian Cricket Team here:





Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.



Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021



The Indian Cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup will be seen sporting this new set of jerseys and they will wear these in the warm-up matches as well. The new jersey will replace the navy blue retro jersey with the stripes in blue, green, and white which was inspired by the 1992 World Cup jersey.

The new jersey is blue in color. However, on the front side, there are shades of royal blue color on it with the country’s name written in Orange. The BCCI’s logo is at the left top corner with three stars symbolizing the three world cup trophies that are won earlier.

The jersey is launched in collaboration with the athleisure brand MPL sports. MPL sports also took their Twitter to share pictures of new jersey and wrote, "This isn't just a Team, they are the pride of India. This isn't just a jersey, it is the blessing of a billion fans. Get ready to cheer for Team India & #ShowYourGame."

BCCI has already announced the official squad for the T20 World Cup in October. Earlier, ICC released the official anthem for the upcoming T20 World Cup composed by Indian composer Amit Trivedi. The anthem features animated version of India captain Virat Kohli, joined by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh