Injured Rishabh Pant Got Help From Locals Moments After Escaping From Car Accident | Watch

Bleeding Rishabh Pant was helped by locals after escaping from the burning car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday. (Photo Credit: Screen grab from a Twitter video)

India star player Rishabh Pant was helped by the locals moments after his car met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early this morning.

Pant, who was traveling alone in the car from Delhi to Roorkee, fell asleep while driving after which his car rammed into a divider and caught fire. However, he escaped the burning car by breaking the window.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, locals were seen helping bleeding Pant just after he went out of the car. The batter was wrapped in a blanket and was seen with a bloodied face.

As per the release provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant's condition is stable but he has sustained multiple injuries including two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," BCCI said in a statement.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," it added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the body is closely monitoring progress and will provide all necessary support.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Shah tweeted.