Injured Mitchell Starc Ruled Out Of Third Test Against South Africa

Ahead of the third and final Test of the series against South Africa, Australia have suffered a major blow as pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the Sydney Test due to a finger injury he sustained during the second match.

The left-arm pacer suffered a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand. However, he contributed with the ball for Australia with an injured finger and bowled 18 overs and scalped one dismissal.

Australia sealed the three-match series 2-0 with an innings and 182 runs win in the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.

After all-rounder Cameron Green, Starc became the second player to miss the third Test against South Africa.

" Starc and Green will definitely miss the Sydney Test. Boxing Day is a pretty huge event and this year was even more special as we celebrated Warnie," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after the match.

Commenting on the win, Cummins lauded his teammates' resilience and grit and labelled the win as the greatest against South Africa.

" It (the win) is right up there. We have had some great contests with South Africa, hadn't won against them at home in 20 years I think, so pretty special. I thought how Warner and Smith batted in the heat was pretty gutsy," the skipper said.

"Starc and Green as well, put their injuries behind and turned up. Davey was superb, you could see his energy from ball one and to do it in his 100th Test is awesome. He (Carey) has really cemented his place in the Test side and to get a hundred in a Boxing Day Test is special. He's (Lyon) good to go, just winded himself," Cummins added.

The final Test between Australia and South Africa will commence on January 4 at Sydney Cricket Ground.