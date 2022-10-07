Women's Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch INDW vs PAKW T20 Live Online And On TV

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat against India in the Women's Asia Cup match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday.

"We will bat first. It looks like a good wicket. We didn't have a good day yesterday but there were a lot of learnings for us which we would look to rectify. We have two changes," Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said at the toss.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We were looking to bowl only. We wanted to chase because we have only been batting first after coming here. Every game is special for us and we are looking to play the same brand of cricket. Pakistan are a very balanced side and on a day any team can beat anybody. We just want to stick to our basics. Two changes: myself and Radha Yadav are back."

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Undefeated Indian women's team will take on Pakistan in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Friday, October 7.

In the tournament so far, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all three matches against Sri Lanka, Malaysia and UAE respectively. With three wins in as many games, India sits at the top of the table with six points.

On the other hand, Thailand stunned Pakistan in the last game as they defeated them by four wickets. Pakistan will look to overcome India in order to surpass them in the points table. Pakistan have four points in three matches and are placed second in the standings.

When Will India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match Be Played?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where Will India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup Match Be Played?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What Time Will India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup Match Begin?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels Will Broadcast India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match?

The Women's Asia Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.