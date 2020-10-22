India vs Australian 2020-21: The Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have come to an agreement, allowing the Indian team to train in Sydney during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In another good news for cricket lovers, the Australian government has reportedly given the green signal for India's tour of Australia 2020. The Indian players, who are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for IPL 2020, will directly to go Australia to play 3 one day internationals (ODIs), 3 T20Is and 4 Tests.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have come to an agreement, allowing the Indian team to train in Sydney during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

With this, the tour schedule has also been out. While the first ODIs will be held on Sydney Cricket Ground, the last ODI and first T20 will be held on Manuka Oval. The final two T20Is will be held in Sydney again.

The first Test, meanwhile, will be held in Adelaide. The second and third Tests will be held in Melbourne and Sydney while the Brisbane will host the final match.

Here's the complete schedule of India's tour of Australia 2020-21:

1st ODI: November 27 -- SCG

2nd ODI: November 29 -- SCG

3rd ODI: December 1 -- Manuka Oval

1st T20I: December 4 -- Manuka Oval

2nd T20I: December 6 -- SCG

3rd T20I: December 8 -- SCG

1st Test: December 17-21 -- Adelaide Oval

2nd Test: December 26-31 -- MCG

3rd Test: January 7- 11 -- SCG

4th Test: January 15-19 -- Brisbane

In another good news for the fans, the Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be played under the lights and is expected to be a pink ball Test.

BCCI to pick 32-member team for Australia tour

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the BCCI will pick a 32-member team for the Australia tour. Keeping in mind injuries and coronavirus threat, the BCCI will announce the strength of the travelling contingent which will likely cross the 50-mark. Reports further suggest that unlike IPL 2020, the BCCI will not allow the families of the players to accompany them to Australia.

"They (selection committee) have been told to pick as large a squad as they want. We want back-up players ready and in Australia right through the tour. If a player gets injured, there shouldn't be a situation where we have to call for a player from India," Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

