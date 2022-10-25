India's Top-Order Continues To Struggle Against Pakistan Pacers

The right-handed batter Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run knock overpowered the collapse of India's top-order against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match which has set the tone of their campaign in the marquee event. The fall of opening pair KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma yet again proved that Pakistan pacers are better prepared to tackle the Indian top-order.

Both Rahul and Rohit departed on an identical score of 4 runs each. When all fuss was on the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi from a knee injury, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf made inroads as they provided their side with early breakthroughs in the powerplay. Shah bagged the wicket of Rahul, who failed to adjust to the length of the ball and got bowled after getting inside-edge off the bat.

Rauf, who was hitting the bowl hard on the surface at the furious pacer of over 145 kmph, got the better of Rohit in the fourth over. The Indian skipper couldn't move his feet quickly as he was caught at first slip by Iftikhar Ahmed after the ball took the outside edge off Rohit's bat. A stunning catch by Iftikhar behind the stumps to get rid of 'Hitman'.

Rauf also got the wicket of in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who is India's biggest bet in the batting-order for the competition. Suryakumar has been in stellar form this season as he scored back-to-back half-centuries against South Africa in the recent T20I series on home soil.

Coming back to India's opening pair, this was not the first time that Rohit and Rahul failed to put up a show against Pakistan this year. In the Asia Cup group stage fixture against Pakistan this year, Rohit and Rahul both gave India the worst possible start as the latter was picked by Naseem Shah on a golden duck while the Indian skipper departed after scoring 18-ball 12 runs. However, India won the match by five wickets as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya contributed in batting while chasing 148 in 20 overs.

In their next meet against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup, Rohit and Rahul provided the 54-run stand for the opening wicket before Rohit (28) was bagged by Haris Rauf. Rahul too played a knock of 20-ball 28 runs inning. In that match too, Virat Kohli came to the rescue with his 60-run knock to guide the side to 181/7 in 20 overs. However, India failed to defend the target and suffered a five-wicket loss against Pakistan which later ousted them from the continental cup after losing to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have the quickest bowlers in the world currently for the powerplay overs and India's lack of match-time against them is one of the reasons why Men in Blue's openers fail to outclass them. With no-bilateral series on the cards due to obvious political reasons, the clash between India and Pakistan is restricted to ICC and ACC events.