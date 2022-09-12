ICC T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Return, Shami Included As Standby In Rohit Sharma-Led Squad

Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) on Monday anounced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and T20I specialist Harshal Patel have made a come back in the squad after recovering from respective injuries.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who missed the Asia Cup and India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, has been named in the stand by players along with Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar for the showpiece event.

Skipper Rohit Sharma along with his partner KL Rahul have retained their spot in the opening while Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik complete the middle-order.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will play at the capacity of all-rounders in absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will perform the duties of slow bowlers while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will support Bumrah and Harshal in pace bowling department.

In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar topped the chart for most wickets with 11 scalps while youngster Arshdeep remained economical in the tournament despite bowling in death overs.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India have also named squads for their home series against Australia and South Africa. Australia will visit India to play three T20Is while Proteas will play three T20Is and as many ODIs ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. There is no other notable change in both the squads.

However, BCCI have mentioned that Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Mohammed Shami has been named in India's both the squads along with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel while Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will only play in T20Is against Australia and Arshdeep Singh has been picked for T20I series against South Africa.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.