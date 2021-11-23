New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The arch rivalry between the Indian cricket team and Pakistan is known to the world. Over the years, both teams have competed fiercely in any ICC or bilateral series that has been played between them. But after the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan were suspended due to the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours. The two teams only played once or twice that too in international events.

Keeping all the above things in mind, the Dubai Cricket council has extended its hand to host India and Pakistan for bilateral cricket series in the future.

Dubai Cricket Council Chairman Abdul Rahman Falaknaz told Khaleej Times, “The best thing to do here is to have a match between India and Pakistan. When India and Pakistan teams were held in Sharjah a few years ago, it was a war. It used to be like this. But the war it used to be, it used to be good, it was unparalleled and it was great from a sporting point of view."

He further mentioned that to re-start the healthy rivalry between the two teams in a series, Dubai will host the series in their country. “So this is what we would like to do. If we can convince India to come and play here against Pakistan once a year or twice a year, it would be fantastic," he added.

He also invited BCCI to regularly organize IPL matches in Dubai and mentioned that UAE has already successfully hosted the league in the past two years.

“It all depends on BCCI to decide what they want to do. We are very friendly with them. They have seen our potential. I would invite them to come and hold their IPL, start here and finish in India or start in India and finish in Dubai," he said.

“And they have been looked after so well that they are very happy with us. I think we can still help and do what we can for cricket, as much as our friends want us to do, we will do it," he added.

The last series played between India and Pakistan was in 2012-13 and was played in India. The two T20 match series were tied at 1-1, while the 3-match ODI series was 2-1 in the name of Pakistan's team.

Posted By: Ashita Singh