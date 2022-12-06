'Indians Want To See Pakistan Play Cricket In India': Shahid Afridi On BCCI vs PCB Row

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been engaged in a verbal war since the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah announced that the 2023 Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue due to India's concern to travel to Pakistan.

In October, Shah cleared the air on India's participation in the 2023 Asia Cup which is scheduled in Pakistan. He made it clear that the tournament will be shifted from Pakistan to a neutral venue.

"We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah had told ANI on the sidelines of the 91st BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

In response, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja threatened BCCI of pulling out of the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be played in India.

However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made some sensible comments regarding the cricketing future of the two countries.

"The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket. Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India," Afridi replied when asked about the ongoing battle between BCCI and PCB.

Earlier, Raja criticised India for snatching the 2023 Asia Cup from Pakistan and warned them of pulling out of the continental tournament.

"It's not as if we don't have hosting rights and we're pleading to host it. We won the rights fair and square. If India doesn't come, they won't come. If the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan, maybe we're the ones that pull out," he had said.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in September next year before the 2023 ODI World Cup which is slated to be played from October to November in India.