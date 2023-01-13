Indian Women’s Team Has Capability To Be One Of The Standout Sides In U19 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is highly excited about the upcoming inaugural U19 Women's World Cup which will be played in South Africa from Friday, January 14. The veteran cricketer feels that the U19 World Cup will serve the purpose of creating a pipeline for the senior side in the respective countries.

In the men's U19 World Cup, India is the most successful side with five titles to their name. A lot will be expected from the women's side when they represent the country in the first-ever edition of the U19 Women's World Cup.

"While the Women’s T20 World Cup has been played for several years now, the Under-19 event is a first-time event and one that holds a lot of promise. I think this can transform the landscape, since a global platform will ensure great learning and experience to young women cricketers," Tendulkar wrote in the ICC column.

"Though women’s cricket has made huge strides, there are areas still to be tapped. What is required right now is a more robust grassroots system across the world. The larger we spread the base, the more talent we will unearth and that will have a direct bearing on the quality of the game.

"I feel the inaugural tournament will ensure that happens. Going beyond showcasing the best junior talent of the world, it will ensure more investment in junior cricket in different countries, resulting in a consistent feeder line for future U19 World Cups as well as senior cricket. We have already seen this happen as Cricket Boards have either announced or are planning more age group tournaments for girls," he added.



The Indian team led by Shafali Verma will play their opening match against hosts South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday, January 14.

Commenting on the chances of the Indian team in the competition, Tendulkar believes the women's team has the potential to make a good impression with a balanced squad.

"The Indian Men’s U19 sides have traditionally been strong, winning the title five times. I would say that the women’s team has the capability to be one of the standout sides this time. The team has a good balance of few experienced players as well as young talented prospects both in the batting as well as bowling department," the 49-year-old former batter said.

"With the senior event commencing on the back of this one, what we also see is an opportunity for the game to leave a legacy in South Africa," he added.

India squad for ICC U19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.