New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian T-20 league is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, nearly six months after it was indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent unavailability of the foreign players. Defending champions Mumbai will take on previous year’s runners-up Chennai in the opening match of the tournament tomorrow.

The two teams will be facing each other after a dramatic 2019 season final where Mumbai had beaten Chennai by one run to lift the trophy for the record fourth time.

All eyes will be on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who will be playing his first competitive match nearly 14 months after India’s defeat to New Zealand in the semi finals of the 2019 cricket World Cup. Dhoni had announced his retirement from the international cricket last month, and he may be playing his final Indian T-20 league.

Ahead of the tournament, Chennai team had faced a couple of setbacks, first when two of its players had tested positive for coronavirus upon reaching Dubai, and later when its star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years but his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

However, in what has come as a big relief for Chennai, the franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that their star players Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood will be available for Saturday’s match against defending champions Mumbai if their test reports come negative on Friday. The two overseas players from Australia and England will only need to quarantine for 36 hours from the time of their arrival in the UAE before they could join the Chennai camp

Mumbai, too had faced setbacks when its star pacer Lasith Malinga had requested unavailability for the tournament, citing personal reasons. In a virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai’s skipper Rohit Sharma had admitted on Thursday that the team will miss the service of Malinga.

Malinga was instrumental in Mumbai’s win last year, when he defended mere eight runs in the final over of the season’s final match against Chennai. Mumbai has roped in Australian speedster James Pattinson as Malinga’s replacement.

The Mumbai skipper had confirmed he will open the batting in the tournament.

The opening match will be played at UAE's capital Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm (IST). Dubai will host its first game between Delhi and Punjab on Sunday. The tournament's final match will be played on November 10.

