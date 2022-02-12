New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest-paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction today. Iyer's entry in the KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore.

One of the biggest gainers was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million-dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore. As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings. Ravichandran Ashwin also got Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals. Mohamed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore, the same amount that Lucknow Giants paid for Quinton de Kock.

Here are the LIVE Updates from IPL 2022 Mega Auctions:

- Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore.

- David Miller, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith unsold on the first day of mega auctions.

- Jason Roy sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

- Robin Uthappa sold to CSK for Rs 2 crore.

- Rajasthan Royals buys West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 8.5 crore

- Manish Pandey sold to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.6 crore.

- Australian batter David Warner sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

- Quinton de Kock sold to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore

- South African batter Faf du Plessis sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore.

- India pacer Mohammad Shami has been bought by the newly formed team Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore. The Gujarat team will be led by Hardik Pandya.

- Star Indian Player Shreyas Iyer sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore

- Nw Zealand pacer Trent Bould sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore

- Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australian Captian Pat Cummins for Rs 7.25 crore

- The Punjab Kings are spending well in IPL 2022 Mega Auctions. After buying Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings also grabs South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.5 cr.

- Ravichandran Ashwin sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore.

- After some fierce bidding, Shikhar Dhawan is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 Crores

- Australian cricketers will make up the greatest overseas portion in the mega auction today with the likes of Test captain Pat Cummins, left-handed opener David Warner, top-order batter Steve Smith, limited-overs specialist Mitch Marsh and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood among those in the 47-strong Aussie list, which will vie for a big lucrative-league purse.

- Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut earlier this week in the ODI series against West Indies, has been upgraded to the capped category in the list of IPL mega auctions. In the revised auction list, Hooda features in Set No 3 comprising allrounders.

- A total of ten-star cricketers -- David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, will be the part of the marquee set that will ring in the mega auction.

- The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players by specialties -- batsmen, all-rounders, wicketKeeper/batsmen, fast Bowlers, and spin bowlers and then move into a full specialism round of uncapped players.

- Among the Indian players, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to spark a bidding war.

- Three teams -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) -- need a captain and Shreyas Iyer, who is a potential candidate to lead a side, could go for megabucks.

- Young Ishan Kishan, a dashing wicketkeeper-batter, who is tailor-made for T20 cricket, is also a hot prospect to fetch big money. Pacer Harshal Patel, the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021, has different variations, which are tough to pick and his miserly death over bowling is an invaluable asset, so he is set to fetch a big amount.

- Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal also have a terrific record in IPL for playing at CSK and RCB, also set to attract bidders with their skills. Also, not to forget, Shardul Thakur, who will fit the bill for a franchise looking for a seamer who can contribute with the bat as a finisher.

- Among the overseas players Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins could go for big bucks.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan