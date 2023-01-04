India Need To Identify A Back-Up For Hardik Pandya, Says Gautam Gambhir

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels that Men in Blue need to find a backup all-rounder for Hardik Pandya ahead of this year's home ODI World Cup. Pandya's injury on different occasions in the past has hampered India's hope to lift the title.

The all-rounder, who is seen as the permanent T20I skipper of the Indian side and beyond, retained full fitness in 2022 after battling with a back injury for two years.

Currently, Pandya is the only decorated fast-bowling all-rounder in the Indian side.

“They need to quickly identify a backup for Hardik; if something happens to him, India will be in serious, serious trouble,” Gambhir said on “Road To World Cup Glory”, a show on Star Sports.

The 29-year-old had a great year in 2022 which saw him playing vital knocks for the Men in Blue at crucial junctures and lifting the IPL title with Gujarat Titans in their inaugural season.

“He has been absolutely brilliant. Since he has come out of that controversy. Since he has taken over as captain of Gujarat Titans (GT), he has won the IPL. He has done everything possible that was asked of him, from the Indian cricket point of view," the veteran cricketer said.

"Looking at the World Cup as well, I think of the semi-final when it came to that crunch game, where India was under pressure (62/2 in 10 overs). And then playing that kind of a blinder. I think he has that X-factor. Hopefully, he can try and give that X-factor or courage to other guys as well. This is a very young side, they are fearless, and that is what you want to see in T20I cricket,” Gambhir added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also reciprocated similar thoughts and said Pandya's fitness needs to be looked at.

“I was impressed with his approach and composure as captain, but India have to keep in mind one thing if they are going to look at him as a long-time captain. He has to be focussed on his fitness quite a lot. Whether it’s his duty or the team management’s, his fitness is crucial, especially towards the business end of major tournaments,” Pathan said to Star Sports.

Pandya will lead India in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.