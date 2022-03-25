New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Cricket Team for the physically challenged, governed by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, left for Bangladesh on Friday. The Indian Divyang team will participate in Bangabandhu Four-Nation Cricket Tournament in the neighbouring nation. Apart from the Indian cricket team, the differently-abled cricket teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal are participating in the tournament.

Before the departure of the players of the Indian cricket team for the Physically Challenged, the unveiling program of the jerseys was held at the Eden Garden Stadium, Kolkata in the presence of the President of Bengal Cricket Association Abhishek Dalmiya. During the event, players' travel and match dresses were unveiled.

On this occasion, Ghazal Khan, CEO, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India informed that till now Indian cricket team governed by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India have played 96 matches under 31 international cricket series. In the tournament to be held in Bangladesh, one match has to be played against all the teams. The number of matches of the Indian Divyang cricket team will be 99. If the Indian team reaches the final, then it will be the 100th historic match of the Indian cricket team.

Abhishek Dalmiya also congratulated the team for playing and winning the 100th match of the Indian disabled cricket team. On this occasion, Team Captain Kailash Prasad, Vice-Captain Chirag Gandhi, Sachin Shiva, Brijesh Dwivedi, Mahantesh Chaluwadi, Sannamaresa, Mohammad Javed, Imran Malik, Mahmood Patel, Tikka Singh, Ghulamdin, Ritesh Walia, Shaukat Ali, Mukesh Kanchan, Indian team coach Abbas Ali and Haroon Rasheed, Secretary-General, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India were present.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan