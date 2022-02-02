New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI on Wednesday notified that some of the Indian cricket players and support staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to reports players such as -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Navdeep Saini tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the West Indies series.

"Three players -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However, there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Indian Camp getting infected from Covid 19 ahead of the West Indies series will be a big setback for the team. India is slated to play with 3 ODI matches and same number T20I with West Indies starting Feb 6, 2022.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India's 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that the trio will be missing the series as they will have to undergo week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests.

It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad.

As far as Rohit Sharma's opening partner is concerned, Venkatesh Iyer, a specialist opener in the T20 squad, could be tried out.

(With PTI Inputs)

