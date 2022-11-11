Indian Cricket Is At The Lowest Right Now: Shoaib Akhtar

Indian team players stand for the national anthem prior to their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at Adelaide Oval. (ANI Photo)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has denounced the Indian team following their ouster from the T20 World Cup after suffering a shattering 10-wicket defeat against England in the semifinal.

The veteran speedster believes that Indian cricket is at its lowest point because of their spree of dismal performances in the ICC events.

“India did not deserve to meet us in MCG or allowed to take a flight to come to Melbourne because their cricket has been exposed today,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“It is no big deal to reach the semifinals. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame,” he added.

Further commenting about India's squad for the T20 World Cup, the Rawalpindi Express flagged multiple flaws in Men in Blue's playing XI for the marquee event.

“All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he’s a good fast bowler, but didn’t deserve to be in the squad. I can’t tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don’t think India have depth in spin bowling. Chahal could’ve played well. He wasn’t included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?”

“On a flat track, they (England) were successful in revealing that Indian fast bowling doesn’t have an express pacer. They don’t have cut for role spinners. The team went in with confusing selection calls. The Indian fast bowlers are reliant on conditions, they’d only do well if assisted by them,” Akhtar added.

The legendary pacer felt India's intent against England was not upto the mark as they lacked aggression on the field.

"It was a really bad day for India as their heads went down after they lost the toss. When England batted their first five overs, the Indians had their arms up in the air. At least, India should have tried to fight, maybe the bowlers could've bowled round the wicket and delivered a few bouncers. There was no aggression from the Indian side," Akhtar said in a Twitter video.

Akhtar added that Hardik Pandya will be the next captain of the Indian T20I team.

"There is a lot to think about for Indian cricket and now Hardik Pandya is an emerging captain for New Zealand and he has a chance of being permanent," the retired pacer concluded.