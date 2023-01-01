Indian Cricket In 2023: India Eyes Two Big Titles This Year; Check Full List Of Matches, Series and Tournaments

2023 is here and with the rest of the world, the Indian Cricket team also enter this new year with hopes of putting the disappointments of the 2022 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup behind us. With the new year, a new excitement, team India would look to sweep this years matches.

This year, it is likely that veterans like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan will be looking forward to making the most of their opportunities to regain their best form. Just like every year, new stars will be made and who could they all be, remains a question. There is a packed schedule for Team India this year, be it at home or away.

India will start off its schedule with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home from January 3 to 15. The series against Asian champions will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is. Men in Blue will be looking forward to avenging the Asia Cup exit and clinching both trophies.

After this, New Zealand will tour India for a three-match series in T20Is and ODIs from January 18 onwards till February 1. Perhaps India's biggest assignment at home will be the defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The home series against the Aussies will consist of four Tests and 3 ODIs.

India will kick off their away season with a tour of the West Indies in July when they play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. After this they will also be keen to recapture the Asia Cup after a round-of-four exit last year. It will take place in a 50-over format this year.

Meanwhile, the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will be the prize India will be no doubt, going all guns blazing. The event will be held from October-November 2023 and will serve as the final big event of the year.

Check Out India's Full List of Series, Tournaments and Matches For 2023 Here:



January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka (Home)

1st T20I (Jan 3) - Mumbai

2nd T20I (Jan 5) - Pune

3rd T20I (Jan 7) – Rajkot

1st ODI (Jan 10) – Guwahati

2nd ODI (Jan 12) - Kolkata

3rd ODI (Jan 15) – Thiruvananthapuram



January/February 2023: India v New Zealand (Home)

1st ODI (Hyderabad) - Jan 18

2nd ODI (Raipur) - Jan 21

3rd ODI (Indore) - Jan 24

1st T20I (Ranchi) - Jan 27

2nd T20I (Lucknow) - Jan 29

3rd T20I (Ahmedabad) - Feb 1



February/March 2023: India v Australia (Home)

1st Test (Nagpur) - Feb 9-13

2nd Test (Delhi) - Feb 17-21

3rd Test (Dharmshala) - Mar 1-5

4th Test (Ahmedabad) - March 9-13

1st ODI (Mumbai) - March 17

2nd ODI (Vishakhapatnam) – March 19

3rd ODI (Chennai) – March 22

March-May 2023: Indian Premier League

The detailed schedule of the 2023 edition of the T20 league is yet to be announced.

June 2023: World Test Championship Final

By the time of writing this story, India is second in the World Test Championship and are primed to qualify for the final, where their most likely opponents would be Australia who are 1st in the table.

July/August 2023: West Indies vs India (Away)

The series will feature two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The schedule is yet to be announced.

September 2023: Asia Cup 2023 (Away)

Pakistan are scheduled to host the continental tournament but disagreements between the BCCI and PCB may lead to a change of hosts

October 2023: India vs Australia (Home)

Australia will take part in a three-match ODI series to prepare for the World Cup in India.

October/November 2023: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

For the first time, India will be the sole host of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. India will be aiming to add a third title, having already won the 1983 and 2011 editions of the tournament.

November/ December 2023: Australia v India (Away)

Australia will travel to India for the third time in the year to play five T20Is.

December 2023: India v South Africa (Away)

Team India will end the year with a full-fledged tour to South Africa.