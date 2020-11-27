India vs Australia: BCCI said that Rohit had come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father after which he reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A day after India skipper Virat Kohli complained of 'lack of clarity' on Rohit Sharma's availability for Test series against Australia, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Friday cleared the confusion on why Rohit Sharma did not travel with the team to Australia and said that the star Indian opener had to be in Mumbai for his ailing father after the IPL.

The BCCI also cleared the air pacer Ishant Sharma's availability and said that the said senior-most fast bowler has been ruled out of the Test series, starting December 17, as he will not be match-fit in time.

"Ishant has recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the UAE," the statement read, adding "While he is building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy".

The Board also said that Rohit's fitness will be up for review on December 11 after which it will be decided whether Sharma will play the Test series against Australia or not.

"Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement after Kohli expressed his displeasure over the lack of information on Rohit's fitness.

Shah clarified that the white ball vice-captain had come back to Mumbai after the IPL in the UAE to attend to his ailing father after which he reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"He (Rohit) is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Mr Rohit Sharma's next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia," the statement by the BCCI read.

Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the opening two tests, if he recovers from his injury, due to the 14-day hard quarantine rules in the host nation. Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), in which his franchise Mumbai Indians won the title for the fifth time.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the lack of clarity on Sharma's availability and said that he has no idea why Rohit didn't do his rehabilitation in Australia along with Wriddhiman Saha.

"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that," Kohli said at a virtual press conference.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will request Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to ensure that Rohit, if he goes, can undergo soft quarantine which will allow him to train during the 14-day isolation period.

Posted By: Talib Khan