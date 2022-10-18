India Won't Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023, Tournament To Be Held At Neutral Venue: Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the next year's Asia Cup, which is slated to be played in Pakistan, will be held at a neutral venue which automatically means the Men in Blue won't travel to Pakistan which was speculated earlier.

Shah, who is also the chief of the Asian Cricket Council, on the sidelines of the 91st BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai said that the Asia Cup 2023 will be played at a neutral venue and not in Pakistan.

"We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Earlier, as per the BCCI note accessed by Cricbuzz which was circulated among the state associations last week lists India's engagements in next year's multilateral events which also includes Asia Cup in Pakistan.



Pakistan were scheduled to host the next year's continental cup which will be played in the 50-over format in the later half of 2023 following the culmination of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," Cricbuzz had quoted BCCI official as saying maintaining the oft-repeated position.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then both sides have only met at ICC events or muti-nation tournaments at neutral venues.

India and Pakistan played each other in this year's Asia Cup in two matches. Both teams will face each other again in their T20 World Cup opening clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.