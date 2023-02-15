Live Streaming, India vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Match Live On TV And Online

Live Streaming, India Women vs West Indies Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on West Indies in their second match of Group 2 in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Wednesday.

India had a thumping start to the marquee event as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in the opening clash on Sunday. India got a major boost as vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be available after missing the clash against Pakistan due to a finger injury.

Whereas, 2016 T20 World Cup champions West Indies had a bitter start as they were outclassed by England by seven wickets. West Indies lost to India in both their previous matches in the recently concluded T20I Tri-Series in South Africa.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs West Indies match:

When will India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, February 14.

Where will India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.

What time does India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.