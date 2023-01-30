India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs WI-W Match Live On TV And Online

The sixth match of the ongoing tri-series will be played between India women and West Indies at Buffalo Park, East London on Monday. West Indies are out of the tri-series after losing their all three games against India (once) and hosts South Africa (twice).

India have already booked the final spot against South Africa. The final of the tri-series will be played on Thursday.

India's last match against South Africa got washed out due to rain. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are unbeatable in the tournament and have defeated South Africa and West Indies in the competition.

Check the live streaming details of IND-W vs WI-W here:

When will India Women vs West Indies Women match take place?

The match will take place on Monday, January 30.

Where will the India women vs West Indies Women match take place?

The match will be played at Buffalo Park, East London.

At what time will India women vs West Indies women match take place?

The match will start at 06:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 6;00 pm IST.

Where to watch the India Women vs West Indies Women match on TV and online?

The match will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and the Star Sports Network.

Squads:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur, Sushma Verma.

West Indies Women: Rashada Williams(w), Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Hayley Matthews(c), Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.