Live Streaming, India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Final: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV And Online

Live Streaming, India women vs South Africa women T20I Tri-Series Final: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on South Africa in the T20I Tri-Series final at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday. India are unbeatable in the tournament which is being played between India, South Africa and West Indies.

In their previous match, India defeated West Indies by eight wickets with 37 balls to spare while hosts South Africa's last game against Women in Blue got washed out due to rain.

However, India have defeated South Africa by 27 runs in the opening game of the tournament. West Indies crashed out of the tournament after losing all four matches, two each against India and South Africa.

Here are the live streaming details of IND-W vs SA-W T20I Tri-Series Final:

When will India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match be played?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be played on Thursday, February 2.

Where will India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match be played?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be played at Buffalo Park.

What time will India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match start?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match on TV?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match online?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.