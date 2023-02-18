Live Score, IND W vs ENG W T20 World Cup: Deepti Grabs Sciver-Brunt After Hitting Fifty, England Go 5 Down

Live Score IND vs ENG Women Cricket, T20 World Cup 2023: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in their third Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa on Saturday.

India made one change in their line-up as Shikha Pandey replaces Devika Vaidya. Women in Blue won both matches against Pakistan and West Indies in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, England have also on a two-match winning streak following wins over West Indies and Ireland. England sit at the top of the Group B table with four points but a better net run rate than India.

Teams:

