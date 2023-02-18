Live Score, IND W vs ENG W T20 World Cup: Deepti Grabs Sciver-Brunt After Hitting Fifty, England Go 5 Down
Live Score IND vs ENG Women Cricket, T20 World Cup 2023: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in their third Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa on Saturday.
India made one change in their line-up as Shikha Pandey replaces Devika Vaidya. Women in Blue won both matches against Pakistan and West Indies in the tournament so far.
On the other hand, England have also on a two-match winning streak following wins over West Indies and Ireland. England sit at the top of the Group B table with four points but a better net run rate than India.
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
LIVE IND vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: Fifty for Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt completes a half-century as England are in a comfortable position in the last four overs of the innings. Oh no, it's a wicket for India as Mandhana takes a low catch to dismiss Sciver-Brunt (50) after scoring fifty. ENG 120/5 after 17 overs.
LIVE IND vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: Shikha strikes
Shikha Pandey gets the big wicket of England skipper Heather Knight (28) and broke the crucial fourth-wicket partnership. Amy Jones joins Nat Sciver-Brunt in the middle. ENG 86/4 after 13 overs.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: Sciver-Brunt, Knight Rebuild
12 runs from the previous over and 11 from the 10th over as England switch gear after early blows. Nat Sciver-Burnt (35*) and Heather Knight (23*) are in the middle. ENG 72/3 after 10 overs.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: India rule powerplay
England lost three early wickets in the powerplay courtesy of Renuka Singh. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight are at the crease to rebuild the innings. ENG 37/3 after six overs.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: Second wicket for Renuka
Renuka strikes again to send Alice Capsey back to the hut. She falls after scoring three runs. ENG 15/2 in 3.3 overs.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: Early wicket for India
Pacer Renuka Singh gives India a perfect start as she strikes in her first over. Brilliant catch by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh to send Danni Wyatt back to the pavilion on a duck. ENG 8/1 in 1.3 overs.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: Advantage for England
England enjoy a 5-0 win record against India in the T20 World Cup head-to-head ties.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates:
"No, no problem (on losing the toss). I was also going to bowl first with a bit of rain around. Pitch is a little bit tacky. We are unchanged. We could be little bit sharp in the field; give a bit more energy to the bowlers and the seamers set high standards. Every time we talk about going hard, it is about going hard for those conditions and keep the mindset of the conditions," said England captain Heather Knight.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: Hear What Harmanpreet Kaur said At TOSS
"We are going to bowl because of the weather and the conditions. Chasing will be a better option today. We have one change - Shikha comes in for Devika. The bowling has been a concern for us as we have given loose balls in the last two games and have to do better in that department. It is an important game and we want to keep doing what we have done till now."
ND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates:
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: Shikha comes in for Devika
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates: INDIA to bowl first
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bowl first against England.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates:
Toss coming up shortly.
It's Match Day!— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 18, 2023
A big game coming up in the #T20WorldCup as #TeamIndia take on England
Can India register their third consecutive victory today? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qkLdmbyuxh
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates:
England and India are unbeaten after two games apiece and are both in a strong position to go through from Group 2 as things stand.
IND Women vs ENG Women Live Score Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup match from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the match.