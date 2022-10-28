'India Will Be Knocked Out After Playing Semifinal': Shoaib Akhtar Gives Bold Statement On Rohit Sharma-Led Side

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Babar Azam-led side after their dismal show in the ongoing T20 World Cup campaign. Men in Green registered their second successive loss in Group 2 against Zimbabwe after failing to outclass India in their opening Super 12 clash.

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by one run in a thrilling encounter at Perth Stadium on Thursday. Two defeats in as many matches have made Pakistan's road difficult to make it into the final four. However, it is not yet official that Pakistan are out of the T20 World Cup but Akhtar has already given his verdict that Pakistan are out of the World Cup and arch-rivals will be knocked out next week after playing the semifinal.

The veteran pacer also criticised the captaincy of Babar Azam for his poor form and lack of leadership skills.

"I have been saying this repeatedly, these openers, the middle order aren’t good enough for us to get success at this level. What can I say? Pakistan has a bad captain. Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"Babar, come one down but he is not listening. Major flaw in Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. Major flaw in captaincy, management," he added.

"It’s really really embarrassing. Ultimately, it’s not for your but we have to face the media. We have to sit in India. We have to give answers to the world. What answers can we give now?

"I had already told Pakistan will come back this week. And India will come back next week after playing semi-final. Voh be koi tees-maarkhan nahi hai (India are also not some unbeatable side) and we … I am so angry I don’t want to say some bad things..," said the former speedster fondly known as 'Rawalpindi Express'.

The 47-year-old further questioned the team selection and lambasted on Pakistan Cricket Board for taking 'average' decisions.

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

"What kind of cricket you went to play? For god’s sake, you have lost to Zimbabwe. Don’t you understand your cricket is deteriorating. The management to PCB chairman don’t have brains … we had to play 4 bowlers, we have been playing 3 fast bowlers. Proper middle order is needed, you are selecting something else," Akhtar said.

"Two good openers were needed who can use the 30-yard circle. Fakhar Zaman is sitting there; you didn’t use him. He is a back-foot player, would do well in Australia…

"The game against India was almost won; you gave them on the plate. You can’t give Nawaz the last over. It’s not his job to bowl the final .. it’s really disappointing.

"No plans, no middle order, no openers … I was telling if Zimbabwe bowled lengths balls they will win here. I don’t have trust in this team.

"It’s horrifying, terrible, disappointing. Allah hi haafiz hai aapka. Average person can only be expected to take average decision: selection committee – average person. Management — average. Team – average. Performance – below average," Akhtar concluded.