    Live Streaming, India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK T20 Match On Live TV And Online

    India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Check venue, timings, head-to-head, past result, where to watch and other details.

    By Ankit Bisht
    Sun, 12 Feb 2023 03:12 PM (IST)
    Last edition's runners-up India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

    Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team came close to winning their first T20 World Cup title in 2020 at Melbourne Cricket Ground but was overpowered by hosts Australia in the summit clash.

    Australia are the most successful team in the history of the tournament with five titles while England and West Indies have taken the trophy one time each.

    Pakistan have never played beyond the first round in the T20 World Cups so far. India are upbeat with their U19 Women's T20 World Cup win in South Africa and will eye their first coveted title.

    When is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

    India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

    Where is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

    India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

    What time does India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match begin?

    India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match begins at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

    Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

    India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match can be viewed live on DD Sports too.

    How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

    India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

