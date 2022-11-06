T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM Live Score: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli Steer India To 50-Run Mark

India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India made one change as Rishabh Pant comes in for Dinesh Karthik.

India have already qualified for the semifinals after South Africa suffered a loss against Netherlands and bowed out of the tournament. Either Pakistan or Bangladesh will join India from the Group 2 to fill the final spot for semis.

If India win against Zimbabwe, they will finish at the top of the points table. In case of a loss, India will sit at second place with six points.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have no chance of making it to the final four but they are on high of defeating Pakistan in the tournament.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani



