T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM Live Score: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli Steer India To 50-Run Mark

-
02:11 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: KL Rahul Shifts Gear!
Rahul hits two back-to-back boundaries against Ryan Burl to add 14 runs from the eighth over. India 68/1 after 8 overs.
-
02:00 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: India LOSE Rohit Sharma Early!
Blessing Muzarabani provides first breakthrough for Zimbabwe as he scalped Rohit Sharma for 15 in the fourth over. India finish the powerplay at 46/1.
-
01:40 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: SIX Runs From Second Over!
Another tight from Zimbabwe as Tendai Chatara loses only six runs from his first over. India 6/0 after two overs.
-
01:37 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: GOOD Start For Zimbabwe!
Richard Ngarava starts the bowling attack with a maiden over against India skipper Rohit Sharma. India 0/0 after the first over.
-
01:14 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Two Changes For Zimbabwe!
Zimbabwe playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
-
01:13 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant Back In PLAYING XI
India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
-
01:12 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: INDIA To BAT FIRST!
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first. India made one change in their playing XI as Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik.
-
12:15 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Match Updates: T20I Head To Head
India have 5-2 advantage over Zimbabwe in T20Is. This will be the first time that two teams will take on each other in T20 World Cup. The two teams have last played against each other in a T20I in 2016.
Preps— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022
Just over an hour away from the LIVE action! #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvZIM pic.twitter.com/jVRcppWtjj
-
11:54 AM
India vs Zimbabwe Match Updates: India Join New Zealand, England In Semis!
India have sealed their semifinal spot after South Africa lost to Netherlands and bow out of the marquee event. The win against Zimbabwe will keep Men in Blue at top of Group 2 standings.
-
11:47 AM
India vs Zimbabwe Match Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
India
-
Cricket
-
World
-
Household Items
T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM Live Score: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli Steer India To 50-Run Mark
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 02:11 PM IST
India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India made one change as Rishabh Pant comes in for Dinesh Karthik.
India have already qualified for the semifinals after South Africa suffered a loss against Netherlands and bowed out of the tournament. Either Pakistan or Bangladesh will join India from the Group 2 to fill the final spot for semis.
If India win against Zimbabwe, they will finish at the top of the points table. In case of a loss, India will sit at second place with six points.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe have no chance of making it to the final four but they are on high of defeating Pakistan in the tournament.
India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani