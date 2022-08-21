IND Vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI Of India And Zimbabwe

Indian cricket team in action during the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @BCCI)

After sealing the series 2-0, KL Rahul-led team India would look to whitewash Regis Chakabva's Zimbabwe in the third and final one-day international between the two sides on Monday. The third game, which will also be played at the Harare Sports Club, will begin at 12.45 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

FOLLOWING IS A LOOK AT THE PITCH REPORT, WEATHER FORECAST, DREAM 11, PROBABLE PLAYING XI, AND FULL SQUAD OF INDIA AND ZIMBABWE FOR THE 3RD AND FINAL ODI AT THE HARARE SPORTS CLUB:

PITCH REPORT AT THE HARARE SPORTS CLUB:

Like the first two games, it is expected that the pitch at the Harare Sports Club will assist the bowlers in the initial overs. However, batting will become slightly easy in the latter stage of the match.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR 3RD ODI:

The sky will remain partly cloudy on Monday, with the temperature hovering between 8 to 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity and precipitation level will remain at 40 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the wind speed will be around 14 km per hour.

DREAM 11 PREDICTION:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (VC and WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Brad Evans, and Mohammed Siraj.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI OF INDIA AND ZIMBABWE:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C and WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, and Tanaka Chivanga.

FULL SQUAD OF BOTH SIDES:

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (C and WK), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, and Donald Tiripano.