ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Begin India's 190-Run Chase

The India's chase is underway, with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill openning the innings for the side. Earlier, the Indian bowlers backed skipper KL Rahul's decision to bowl first in the first ODI and did a terrific job to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 189 runs in 40.3 overs. The pick of the bowlers was Axar Patel, who picked 3 wickets for 24 runs. However, it was Deepak Chahar who picked initial wickets at the start of the innings to help India come on top of Zimbabwe. Chahar, who was making a comeback to international cricket, picked 3 wickets for 27 runs. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj picked 3 and 1 wickets, respectively. On the other hand, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva was the highest run scorer for his side with his 51-ball 35.