ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Begin India's 190-Run Chase

-
04:30 PM
Dhawan Starts With A Bang!
Shikhar Dhawan has started the Indian innings with a bang, hitting two boundaries in first 3 balls.
-
04:27 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Start India's Innings
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have started the Indian innings.
-
04:10 PM
If We Can Get 2-3 Early Wickets, We Can Make It Hard For Them, Says Brad Evans
I back myself with the bat. We were just trying to keep it as simple as possible; watch the ball, hit the ball, he (Ngarava) was able to do it much better than me. All we want to do in this series is show that we can compete. If we can get 2-3 wickets and make it hard for them, that would give us confidence going forward, says Zimbabwe's Brad Evans.
-
04:00 PM
That's It! Zimbabwe All Out For 189
Zimbabwe have been bowled for 189 runs inside 40.3 overs. Axar Patel got the last wicket as he dismissed Victor Nyauchi for just 8 runs.
-
03:53 PM
Prasidh Gets The Break For India!
Prasidh Krishna has got the break for India and dismissed Richard Ngarava for 33 runs off 42 balls. Zimbabwe: 186/9
-
03:45 PM
Evans-Ngarava Scripts 50-Run Partnership For Ninth Wicket
Despite losing eight wickets, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava are not making it easy for Indian boswlers as the duo scripted 50-run partnership for the ninth wicket at very good pace. Evans is leading the charge while Ngarava is playing a second fiddle. Zimbabwe have also crossed the 150-run mark.
-
03:18 PM
Another Wicket For Axar Patel
Axar Patel, who is gripping the ball well, adds one more wicket to his count. Luke Jongwe departed after scoring 13 runs. He was given lbw by the umpire which was challenged by the batter but the decision remain unchanged. Zimbabwe are 121-8 after 30 overs.
-
03:05 PM
Axar Patel Picks Zimbabwe Skipper Regis Chakabva
Spinner Axar Patel broke the danger looking 24-run partnership between host skipper Regis Chakabva and Luke Jongwe in the 27th over. Indian bowlers are on full attack mode and looking to wrap the hosts innings as early as possible. Zimbabwe are 110/7 after 28 overs.
-
02:43 PM
Ind vs Zim 1st ODI: Zimbabwe reeling at 87 for 6
Zimbabwe reeling at 87 for 6 after 22 overs. Deepak Chahar picks three wickets and Prasidh Krishna grabs two in 4 overs.
-
02:06 PM
Deepak Chahar Is On Fire
Danger looking Deepak Chahar grabbed another wicket in the 11th over of the game. This time he caught Wessly Madhevere (5) in front of the wickets and got his third dismissal. Deepak Chahar is in no mood of giving any match time to Zimbabwe batters. Zimbabwe are reeling at 52-4 after 13 overs.
-
02:00 PM
Mohammed Siraj Joins The Party
Mohammed Siraj joins the party as he picks third wicket for Men In Blue in the last over of the powerplay. Sean Williams departs after scoring one run as he was caught in the slip by Shikhar Dhawan.
-
01:35 PM
Deepak Chahar Bags Another Wicket for India
It's a second wicket for Deepak Chahar and India as he sends opener Tadiwanashe Marumani 8 (22) cheaply. Indian pacers have now taken full control over the hosts.
-
01:29 PM
Deepak Chahar draws first blood for India
Pacer Deepak Chahar provided India the much needed breakthrough in the seventh over. Chahar dismissed Innocent Kaia (4) as he was caught behind the stumps by Samnu Samson. Short ball does the trick for Chahar this time.
-
01:30 PM
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates
Zimbabwe openers -- Tadiwanashe Marumani 8* and Innocent Kaia 4* -- are showing great resilience against visiting pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.
-
01:20 PM
Ind vs Zim 1st ODI Live Score: India Still Wicketless After Completion Of 6 Overs
After the end of six overs Zimbabwe are 25/0. India are still in search of first breakthrough.
-
12:34 PM
Ind vs Zim 1st ODI Live Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
-
12:35 PM
Ind vs Zim Live Score: India Playing XI
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
-
12:30 PM
Ind vs Zim 1st ODI Live Score: India Win The Toss
KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. "Little bit of moisture and we don't know what to expect since it is an early start," says Rahul at the toss.
ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Begin India's 190-Run Chase
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 04:36 PM IST
The India's chase is underway, with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill openning the innings for the side. Earlier, the Indian bowlers backed skipper KL Rahul's decision to bowl first in the first ODI and did a terrific job to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 189 runs in 40.3 overs. The pick of the bowlers was Axar Patel, who picked 3 wickets for 24 runs. However, it was Deepak Chahar who picked initial wickets at the start of the innings to help India come on top of Zimbabwe. Chahar, who was making a comeback to international cricket, picked 3 wickets for 27 runs. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj picked 3 and 1 wickets, respectively. On the other hand, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva was the highest run scorer for his side with his 51-ball 35.