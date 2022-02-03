New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's squad for the forthcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against West Indies after Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini tested positive for the contagious COVID-19, said the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday night.

Besides the four players, the top cricketing body informed that three members of the support staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," it said.

According to the BCCI, Dhawan, Saini, fielding coach T Dilip and security liaison officer B Lokesh's RT-PCR tests was conducted on Monday which returned with positive results. Gaikwad, and Iyer and sports massage therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests were conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively with all three testing positive for COVID-19.

"The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained," the BCCI said.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoting sources has reported that skipper Rohit Sharma, senior players like Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid have all tested negative for COVID-19. "They have returned negative as of today."

All those who tested negative will complete their mandatory isolation on Thursday. They will enter the bubble, if they test negative again on Thursday.

"The testing protocol set by BCCI medical team is for every day RT-PCR as RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) is often not conclusive. Although teams are supplied with RAT kits in case any player shows symptoms and wants to do a self test," as official said, as reported by PTI.

India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma