Though Krunal Pandya's six close contacts who were so far part of the team have tested negative for the virus, they will not be allowed to travel to the ground for the final two T20Is.

Colombo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indian cricket team touring Sri Lanka at present. After all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported that all the eight people who were identified at close contacts of Krunal Pandya’s tested negative.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, though Krunal Pandya's eight close contacts who were so far part of the team have tested negative for the virus, they will not be allowed to travel to the ground for the final two T20Is. Another report in Inside Sports suggests that these eight players are captain Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The list also contains the names of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were earlier selected by the BCCI to be sent to England tour as back-up in the beginning of next month. They will now travel to England but with some delay.

The duo was selected after Virat Kohli led side faced multiple injury issues in the young Indian squad Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The three youngsters were sent back to India and with staff shortage, BCCI quickly decided to send Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw as back-ups.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

The reports claimed that the second match will be held on July 28. However, with close contacts of Krunal Pandya's ruled out, major changes in the Indian team for the next two games are imminent.

India currently leads the three-match series 1-0 after having won the opening game on Sunday by 38 runs.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma