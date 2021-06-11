Ind vs SL: The two teams will play three ODI matches on July 13, July 16 and July 18. Whereas the T-20 matches will be played on July 21, 23 and 25.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shikhar Dhawan will captain India through the One Day International (ODI) series between India and Sri Lanka, with the visiting team set to be vice-captained by right-arm fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India and Sri Lanka will play three One Day International (ODI) matches as well as three T-20 matches in the month of July.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on its website on Thursday that the two teams will play three ODI matches on July 13, July 16 and July 18. Whereas the T-20 matches will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. Both One Day International and T-20 match series will be played at Colombo’s R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

The visitors are set to land in Colombo on June 28, following which they will undergo quarantine as per India’s coastal neighbour’s COVID protocol. The Sri Lanka tour has become the first International opportunity for many young faces due to senior faces already placed into the teams for the ICC World Test Championship final followed by a five-match series against England.

First-timers in the Indian team:

K. Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal have got their first-ever calls to play an international match for the Indian Cricket team following their impressive performances in the first phase of IPL-2021. BCCI also released the list of Net Bowlers which include Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh and Sandeep Varrier.

Ready for a comeback?

Several other faces who were part of the team earlier too, have been given the chance to prove overseas. Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are back in the squad too.

The final squad set to visit Sri Lanka:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

