India vs Sri Lanka 2021: BCCI had on Friday confirmed that the series would be rescheduled as host team's batting coach Grant Flower and analyst GT Niroshan have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infection.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said that the one-day international (ODI) series between India and Sri Lanka will begin from July 18. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shah said that the series was rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp.

The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka was expected to start from July 13. The two sides are expected to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. A day later, the host team's video analyst GT Niroshan had also tested positive for the virus. A report by ESPNcricinfo has claimed that Flower and Niroshan have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is even more contagious.

Earlier this month, seven members of the England cricket team had also tested positive for COVID-19. It must be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan team was in England in June for a limited-over series. However, sources in the Sri Lankan cricket board have said that all the Sri Lankan players who came back from England have tested negative.

"Apart from the UK-returned batch, we have created two more bio-bubbles in Colombo. In one bubble there are 13 players and in another there are 26. So, 39 players are available to pick a squad from. But BCCI would like to play the first team for obvious reasons," the sources told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the second-string Indian team, which is being led by opener Shikhar Dhawan with Rahul Dravid as head coach, has completed its hard quarantine and has been training in Colombo.

Following is India's complete squad for the Sri Lankan tour:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

Net bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma