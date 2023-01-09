Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: After the three-match T20I series, both teams will face off in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

India will play their first ODI of 2023 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati after clinching the T20I series 2-1 last week.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Kl Rahul will return for the ODIs after being rested for the T20I series.

India will be testing their combinations in the ODI side as they gear up for this year's ODI World Cup slated to be played in October-November in India.

India have high hopes for the tournament as they have not lifted any ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. They suffered two setbacks in consecutive T20 World Cups.

Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is building a squad with a blend of experience and youngsters.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will miss the series owing to fitness issues.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s squad for India ODIs: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs SL 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs SL 1st ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI start?

The IND vs SL 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The IND vs SL 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the IND vs SL 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar app. For all the latest updates on the match follow english.jagran.com.